Photo: Jessica Simpson accused of playing with Eric Johnson’s 'heart' post split

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have raised eyebrows with their recent decisions.

As fans will be aware, the former couple announced their split in last January. At that time, Jessica's announcement confirmed months of fan speculation, which was sparked by the fact she had not posted a photo with Eric on social media since 2023.

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However, it was then reported that they have decided to stay “amicable” for the sake of their three kids, and are even residing together.

Now, Star Magazine has reported the songbird has been struggling to let go of her former hubby.

Reportedly, this has led insiders to describe their dynamic as "complicated" environment for Johnson since she has been sending him mixed messages.

“It’s like she’s playing with his heart,” a source tipped.

Even though Simpson has been quite vocal about her chapter, insiders suggested that Johnson has been staying in the family home for reasons beyond just co-parenting.

“She’s very loud about wanting to date other men, but she’s still super co-dependent on Eric,” the source continued.

Before conclusion, she said, “So she’s getting a lot out of this arrangement, which is really not fair to the poor guy, because he would love to give the marriage another shot.”