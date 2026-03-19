Brody Jenner blasts critics stirring drama around Kylie's relationship with Timothée Chalamet

Brody Jenner has stepped in to protect his sister Kylie Jenner amid criticism surrounding her relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

On Instagram, Page Six posted details of a former adult entertainer, Sarah Tena’s, interview with Daily Mail, where she claimed to have had a relationship with Timothée that started in 2020 through social media.

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Sarah told the outlet that the Dune star’s steamy relationship with Kylie took her by surprise.

The 32-year-old said, “I see these things about him dating Kylie Jenner and I was very confused about that. At first, I thought it was fake news and then I was like maybe it's a PR thing. But now it looks like maybe they are together. I don't know… It doesn't add up.”

After Sarah’s interview went viral, igniting severe criticism, Kylie’s older brother Brody went in the comments section to dismiss the claims.

Urging people to move on, he wrote, “Oh god [emoji] just leave the happy couple alone. People have lives before they meet their person. This girl is clearly doing this for attention, and everyone can see right through it.”

Notably, these claims by Sarah came after Timothée said “no one cares” about opera and ballet, facing severe backlash from all walks of life.

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating each other since April 2023; however, they made their relationship official at the red carpet in May 2025.