Is it worth the hype? Everything you need to know about Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert is that rare unicorn in gaming marks: a highly ambitious title that actually manages to stick the landing. The game features deep, complex mechanics with creative ways to dispatch enemies; however, enemies are equally cunning and can take the player out in unexpected ways.

There is very little hand-holding which is refreshing but can feel daunting at first. Players must learn systems-like inventory management manually. While traversal becomes a joy as more options open up, movement on foot can feel slow and imprecise, especially during platforming sections. The world is huge, but feels lived-in and vibrant.

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You can interact with almost any NPC, and the environment feels like it is constantly evolving. The game balances epic, brutal boss battles with mundane, charming tasks like cleaning chimneys or rescuing sheep. The narrative isn't the strongest point; it serves primarily as a hanger for the gameplay and world-building, giving the game a feel similar to an MMO.

If we observe from a distance, the landscapes and draw distances are spectacular. However, details lack polish, leading to a more zoomed-out camera perspective than usual. Despite playing on a high-end PC, the reviewer noted frequent texture pop-in and inconsistent lighting.

On the plus side, the game ran smoothly without frame rate stutters, and the soundtrack is described as a huge highlight. Ultimately, Crimson Desert is a fantastic single-player RPG that offers hundreds of hours of content. While it has some rough edges regarding movement and fine visual detail, it successfully delivers on its massive promises.