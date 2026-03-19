Juliana Aidén Martinez unveils 'FBI's 'heavy' plans about Missy Peregrym after shocking death

The tragic event involving Missy Peregrym’s character Special Agent Maggie Bell has raised concerns for the FBI.

For those unaware, on the March 16 episode of the police procedural television series, Maggie’s sister Erin (played by Adrienne Rose Bengtsson) was kidnapped and murdered by a serial killer from Maggie’s past, Ray DiStefano (played by Matthew Rauch).

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The whole episode showed Maggie trying to save her sister Erin, but she was found lifeless in the back of DiStefano’s truck.

While conversing with TV Insider on Wednesday, March 18, Juliana Aidén Martinez addressed the incident and how the team would handle Maggie’s return to the March 30 episode.

Voicing her thoughts, she said, “When you experience something so traumatic like losing a sister … you feel each other out, you feel when someone is going through something very heavy.”

“So, I do think the team is rightfully concerned and also each person’s going to react differently in how they give a person space,” the 35-year-old American actress stated. “So yeah, I think the team wants to make sure that Maggie’s good.”

Peregrym also conversed with Deadline and said, “I’ll be honest. I’m on a procedural show, and I wonder what impact this is possibly making? And sometimes I get freaked out because I think we’re just highlighting some of the horrors of humanity every week.”

“And what is this? What are we doing this for? What am I investing a lot of my life in to do this for?” she asked.

Notably, out of all the trauma, what makes Peregrym feel relieved is the portrayal of relevant topics on the screen.

The Rookie Blue star elaborated, “I think it’s really important what we’re doing, because we’re highlighting how to move forward. Everybody experiences loss. Everybody goes through the depths of emotions in life.”

“You have an opportunity to show connection, relationship, intimacy, and growth. And this is exactly why I do what I do. I hope this makes people feel seen and that they want to keep going after such a horrific experience, and that they don’t give up,” Missy Peregrym noted.