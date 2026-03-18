New details emerge on Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau's serious romance

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are reportedly "determined" to make their long-distance relationship work.

On Tuesday, an insider told People magazine that the pop sensation and the former Prime Minister of Canada are going strong several months into their romance despite the challenges they face.

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"The priority for both of them is stability for the kids. Katy and Justin have had to be flexible to make the relationship work," the source said.

"They travel whenever they can to spend time together. The long-distance dynamic was never a surprise to them," added the insider.

For those unversed, Katy shares a 5-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, while Justin is a father to Xavier, 18, Ella-Grace, 17, and Hadrien, 12.

The source added that both the Dark Horse songstress and the politician “understood from the beginning that their lives were complicated and that it wouldn’t be the easiest relationship logistically.”

However, the couple "really wanted to see where things could go, and have been determined to make it work."

"She fell for him early on because he really showed that he was interested," added the confidant. "They’ve already had to navigate a lot of logistics. The fact that they’ve been willing to do that says a lot about how serious they are about each other."