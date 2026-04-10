Elizabeth Olsen prepares to enter new chapter in life

Elizabeth Olsen has sparked strong pregnancy rumors after her recent outing with her husband, Robbie Arnett.

During her recent outing along with husband Arnett in Los Angeles, the 37-year-old American actress was spotted with a visible baby bump, sparking speculations.

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In the pictures, Olsen can be seen wearing a loose-fitting blue button-up shirt, dark blue pants, and a pair of comfy slippers. To save herself from the harmful rays, she had sunglasses and a P-cap on.

One picture captured from the front did not show the WandaVision actress’ protruded tummy, while another snap taken from the side visibly showed a baby bump.

As soon as the photographs of the high-profile Hollywood couple came into view, their fans took the internet by storm. However, it is pertinent to mention that there has not been made any confirmation made.

Notably, the rumors gain explosive traction almost six years after their wedding in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple, who announced their engagement in 2019, has been together in a romantic relationship since 2017.

It is important to note that if the rumours are true, Olsen and Arnett, the 34-year-old musician, will welcome their first child.

This comes during the crucial time as the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star is working on her upcoming thriller film Panic Carefully along with Julia Roberts, Eddie Redmayne, Aidan Gillen, and others. The film, whose synopsis has yet to be shared, will be released on February 26, 2027.