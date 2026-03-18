Photo: Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton’s first priority in relationship revealed

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton reportedly have been going strong.

As per the latest report of Star Magazine, a source claimed that the F1 racer and the beauty mogul have been planning their next steps as romance heats up.

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Reportedly, the three-time divorcee is all set to get hitched again and has been waiting on Hamilton to get down on one knee.

“The wedding is the first priority,” a source began.

Speaking of Kim, a source revealed, “She’s hinting to him already about putting a ring on it, so now it’s just a matter of whether he’s willing to move as quickly as she wants.”

The report also suggested that Kim, who already shares four kids with ex husband Kanye West, wants to expand her brood.

“She would love to get married again and have more kids,” the source continued.

The insider even dished before conclusion that while getting pregnant the normal way is not on cards, Kim is ready to utilize her eggs to birth Hamilton's kids.

“She’s not going to be able to get pregnant but she’s got eggs frozen and has no issue with doing another pregnancy via a surrogate, she’s had very good experiences with that.”