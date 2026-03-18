Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti's romance takes 'serious' turn after Oscars night

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti's relationship takes 'serious' turn after Oscars night

Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly "very serious" in his new relationship with Vittoria Ceretti.

"This relationship with Vittoria does feel different and more serious. He genuinely cares for her," an insider told People magazine on Tuesday after the couple attended the 98th Academy Awards together.

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The confidant further shared that "They may not be ready to get married, but for the first time Leo is open to a serious future."

"Vittoria also has her own life and she’s very independent, which is appealing to him, especially when he’s away for filming and has long days on set," the insider continued.

A tipster added that Leonardo "is much more openly affectionate with Vittoria than his friends have ever seen him be with any other girlfriends."

Leonardo and Vittoria were last seen together at the 2026 Oscars, where the 51-year-old actor was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in One Battle After Another.

For those unversed, the two went public with their relationship in August 2023, when they were photographed strolling around Santa Barbara, California.

"She is very cute, sweet, and charming. Leo seems to really like her," a source told the publication at that time.