Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his mom to marry girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti?

Whispers have started to circulate about Leonardo DiCaprio’s marriage to his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti after he appeared with her at the 2026 Oscars.

For the Sunday, March 15th ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, DiCaprio chose Ceretti over his longtime companion for major events, his mother Irmelin Indenbirken, setting tongues wagging about his relationship.

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The Titanic star, who has been dating the 27-year-old Italian model for three years, made an official appearance with her for the first time.

Notably, the high-profile Hollywood couple walked the red carpet separately but were spotted sitting together inside, marking a significant step in their relationship.

Earlier this year, DiCaprio’s mother Indenbirken accompanied him to the BAFTAs and Golden Globes.

A well-paced insider told Radar Online, "By the time Leonardo made his way inside the theater, there was already a clear shift in how people were reading the situation. It didn't feel like business as usual with him keeping his private life at arm's length – there was a noticeable change in tone and intent.”

The 51-year-old American actor and film producer has spent years “separating his relationships from his public image” but taking a “center stage at events like the Academy Awards with Ceretti “felt very considered rather than casual."

"There was a growing feeling among guests and industry figures alike that this wasn't just another quiet appearance together. It seemed more purposeful, almost like he was signaling something more serious, and that gave the moment a significance that people aren't accustomed to seeing from him,” explained the source.

It is pertinent to mention that DiCaprio’s decision to take his partner to the 98th Academy Awards “carries a lot of weight” because “in Hollywood, gestures like that are read closely.”

“And this one is being taken as a clear indication that Leo is reassessing his priorities and allowing this relationship to take on a much more central role in his life,” stated the source.