Kim Kardashian reveals 'my ride or die for life' after multiple warnings from Lewis Hamilton former girlfriends
Kim Kardashian had made it clear to Lewis Hamilton that if this was going to go any further, she needs him to prove "he’s serious"
US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has revealed ‘my ride or die for life’ days after receiving multiple warnings from her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton’s former girlfriends.
Hamilton's former girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger reached out to Kim recently and issued a stark warning.
Nicole reached out to Kim as the reality TV star and Lewis are already talking about marriage and babies – possibly via surrogate.
Winnie Harlow, the model who Lewis was linked to in 2016 and 2017, has also told Kim that while he’s good fun, “he’s not the type to settle down.”
“It’s left Kim pretty shaken and unsure of what to do,” the insider said.
Following these warnings, Kim had made it clear to Lewis that if this was going to go any further, she needs him to prove “he’s serious – meeting her kids, spending chunks of time at her home in LA, and making future plans with her.”
Kim has received a heartfelt message from Lewis Hamilton after she asked him to prove he is 'serious' following multiple warnings.
Amid these developments, Kim took to Instagram and shared stunning photos with her brother to wish him a very happy birthday.
Kim shared a heartfelt message saying, “Happy Birthday Rob ‘my ride or die for life!!!.’”
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