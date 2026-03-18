Photo: Sarah Michelle Geller shares how husband helped her reclaim her life

Sarah Michelle Geller has shared one valuable lesson she learned during her career hiatus.

In the latest PEOPLE Magazine's cover story, Sarah Michelle Geller revealed she learning a valuable lesson from her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.

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After years of being defined by her work, Geller credited her husband for making her realization that sometimes stepping back is the most productive thing one can do.

She claimed that it was her husband who helped her see the significance of “me” time.

"And therapy!" she said noting that she has finally started taking time for herself.

She concluded by remarking a powerful realization, "I'm happier than I've ever been and I've got nothing left to prove."

Previously, in a chat with E! News she shared her one marriage rule with Freddie Prinze Jr which has made their marriage stay healthy for nearly 23 years.

“Separate bathrooms,” Sarah shared during her January appearance on The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes.

“That's what I always say," she said.