Brooklyn Beckham's 'cruellest' attack on mother Victoria sparks severe outrage

Brooklyn Beckham is facing a fresh firestorm of backlash following a shocking new move that has inflicted severe damage to his estranged mother, Victoria Beckham’s, well-being and reputation.

For those unaware, a recent twist took place in the Beckham family’s ongoing drama when Brooklyn publicly ignored his mother on Mother’s Day while honouring his mother-in-law, Claudia Heffner Peltz, in a tribute.

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On March 15, 2026, the eldest son of Victoria and former English footballer David Beckham took to his Instagram to pay homage to Claudia, whose birthday was also on the same day.

He also posted a picture along with his wife, Nicole Peltz, and her mother. The post also had a caption that read, “Happy birthday to the best mother-in-law x.”

“Love you so much and hope you had the most amazing day,” the caption concluded.

Notably, the post had no mention of his biological mother, Victoria, that drew severe criticism.

Many insiders are viewing the 27-year-old’s move as a “painfully deliberate snub,” causing great pain for the former Spice Girl as the family rift is still unresolved.

They told Radar Online, "Victoria is seeing Brooklyn's Mother's Day snub as his cruellest and most devastating blow yet in their feud. It was a moment that should have been about family, and instead he chose to celebrate someone else very publicly."

“For Victoria, the silence from Brooklyn on Mother's Day felt incredibly pointed. She believes it was not accidental. It felt like the latest step in a feud that has become painfully public,” another added.

Going through the most difficult time of their lives, David stepped in to make Mother’s Day special for his wife.

He posted a picture of her from one of her pregnancies and penned a heartfelt caption: "Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing mummy. You are an inspiration in all the ways a mum should be to our amazing children.”

"We love you so much and I'm so thankful for the family we have created. Have a special Mother's Day because if there's one person that deserves it it's you. I love you,” David noted.

"I love you all so much,” Victoria commented, reciprocating his unadulterated love.

Many on social media are slamming Brooklyn for his behavior. One user wrote, "Sad, he will regret his behaviour in the future."

"I may be wrong but he will regret his actions if he alienates his family - the case in point is what has happened to Harry’s relationship with his after his appalling behaviour," another commented.

"Even his mother-in-law probably wouldn’t appreciate being used as a prop to take a swipe at his own mother. That’s not clever, it is petty and in poor taste," thrid penned.