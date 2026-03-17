Lewis Hamilton finally sends heartfelt message to Kim Kardashian after warnings from his former girlfriends
Lewis Hamilton's former girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger reached out to Kim Kardashian recently and issued a stark warning
US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has received a heartfelt message from her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton after she asked him to prove he is 'serious' following multiple warnings from his former girlfriends to the mother of four.
According to a report by the Heat World, the insiders have claimed Kim wants to make sure that Lewis really is committed.
Lewis Hamilton's former girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger reached out to Kim recently and issued a stark warning.
Winnie Harlow, the model who Lewis was linked to in 2016 and 2017, has also told Kim that while he’s good fun, “he’s not the type to settle down.”
“It’s left Kim pretty shaken and unsure of what to do,” the insider said.
Following these warnings, Kim had made it clear to Lewis that if this was going to go any further, she needs him to prove “he’s serious – meeting her kids, spending chunks of time at her home in LA, and making future plans with her.”
Amid these developments, Kim took to Instagram and shared her stunning photos that caught Lewis attention.
He reacted to the post by pressing the heart button besides leaving a heartfelt comment.
Lewis gave the clearest indication that his relationship with Kim Kardashian is becoming serious as he left a heart-eyes emoji beneath her Instagram photographs on Monday.
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