'Invincible' season 4 and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer set for release clash?

'Invincible S4, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer to 'drop' on March 18

Invincible season 4 is making waves on social media after its release date, March 18, was announced.



But on the same day, the trailer of the hotly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also set to release, according to a Sony distributor.

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Ascar Cinema – the studio's distributor in Kazakhstan – announced in an earlier Instagram post that the first trailer will drop on March 18 at 4:05 PM Almaty time.

But soon after the post, the company took it down – which is a hint the date was shared ahead of Sony's plan.

A report in The Direct suggested that some insiders believe a March release date for the trailer is likely.

Moreover, the outlet also noted that the supposed release date aligns with Sony's purported marketing plan, as its Project Hail Mary – starring Ryan Gosling – is set to hit theatres.

Inserting Spider-Man: Brand New Day footage into the film's screening would give the trailer extra exposure.

This is the strategy Marvel used with its upcoming tentpole movie, Avengers: Doomsday, attaching its four teasers to Avatar: Fire and Ash.

'Invincible' season 4 gets high ratings

Invincible season four is creating massive hype among fans. On Rotten Tomatoes, it debuted with a perfect 100% critics' score.

The critics' score is in line with ratings for previous seasons, except for season one, which received 98%.

The series logline read, "17-year-old Mark Grayson inherits powers from his superhero father, Nolan, and sets out to become Earth's greatest defender, only to discover the job is more challenging and dangerous than he ever imagined."

Invincible seasons are streaming on Prime Video.

When does 'The Boys' season 5 come out?

Since their releases, Invincible and The Boys have shared a similar approach, taking aim at idealised portrayals of superheroes. With their gore and satirical tones, both Prime Video shows what hides beneath the veneer of superheroes' capes.

The Boys' season will be out on April 8.