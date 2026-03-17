Internet reacts to Kiki Shepard, 'Showtime at the Apollo' trailblazing host, dying at 74

Kiki Shepard breathes her last at 74

Kiki Shepard, who is known for her co-hosting of Showtime at the Apollo, a long-running variety show, has died from a heart attack.



She was 74, and her rep confirmed her passing.

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In her nearly 15 years running the show, Shepard – known there as the Apollo Queen of Fashion – hosted alongside several renowned emcees. From Steve Harvey to Sinbad and Mo’Nique, as well as Rudy Rush, Mark Curry, and Rick Aviles.

Showtime at the Apollo was popular for its live performances, where both professionals and complete unknowns took to the stage and showed their musical talent.

In addition to the variety show, Shepard also starred in several shows, including A Different World, Baywatch, Lady Boss, Thunder in Paradise, Baywatch Nights, NYPD Blue, and Family Law.

Her recent TV credits include Highly Favoured, Mind Your Business, and Grey’s Anatomy.

Besides starring in shows, the late host also appeared in several movies, including A Rage in Harlem, Miss Evers’ Boys, Dolls of Voodoo, and Blackjack Christmas.

Shepard's career has also expanded into Broadway production. She had been part of Bubbling Brown Sugar, Comin’ Uptown, Ragtime, Your Arms Too Short to Box With God, and Porgy and Bess.

She was born in 1951. While details about her family are not publicly known, she liked to keep them private.

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