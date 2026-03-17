Lewis Hamilton ready to make major sacrifice for Kim Kardashian
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are reportedly head over heels for each other
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are reportedly head over heels for each other right now.
As per the latest report of Star Magazine, the beauty mogul has been smitten with the F1 races as he has promised to give her the life that she deserves.
Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet, “Things are very hot and heavy right now and Lewis is saying all the right things.”
Fortunately, for Hamilton the timing of the relationship is reportedly coinciding with his personal evolution.
“He has a reputation as a real ladies’ man but according to Kim he’s told her that he’s ready to leave that behind, that he’s in his 40’s now and finally ready to grow up.”
“She’s taking him at his word, even though a ton of women have warned her not to let herself get sucked in by him,” the source continued.
They remarked in conclusion, “Kim’s convinced what they have is special enough for him to change his ways and won’t listen to anyone that’s saying otherwise.”
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