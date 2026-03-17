Zendaya responds to viral AI images of her wedding with Tom Holland

Zendaya has finally addressed the rumors about her secret marriage to Tom Holland.

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old actress's hairstylist, Law Roach, gave an interview to Access Hollywood and claimed the Spider-Man co-stars' wedding had already happened.

Advertisement

Later, multiple AI pictures of Tom and Zendaya's nuptials began to circulate online, giving many people the impression that the news was true.

When the Dune actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on March 17, the host brought up the popular rumor and asked whether she had seen all the stories about it.

To which, Zendaya quipped, “Really? I haven’t seen any of them.”

The Euphoria actress then added that many people have been fooled by the AI image of her marriage with Tom.

"Many people have been fooled by them,” confessed Zendaya. “While I was just out and about in real life, people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous,’ and I was like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real.'”

The Dune: Part One star also disclosed that “many people” close to her also thought the AI photos were real, and were actually mad because they thought they didn’t get a wedding invitation.

It is pertinent to note that Zendaya did not confirm whether she had already exchanged vows with Tom or not.