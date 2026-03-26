Zendaya roasts 'Twilight' star Robert Pattinson: 'That's crazy, need to get the whole thing'

Twilight star Robert Pattinson’s disappointment has come to light after majority chose Team Jacob.

Pattinson, along with Zendaya, chatted with French outlet Canal+ to promote their forthcoming film, The Drama.

For those unaware, The Drama, a black comedy and romantic thriller film, stars both actors as an engaged couple. While Zendaya plays Emma Harwood, a bookstore clerk from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Pattinson plays Charlie Thompson, a British museum director from London and Emma's fiancé. Their story revolves around Harwood and Thompson and how the relationship crumbles when one partner discovers unsettling truths about the other.

During the conversation, a reporter asked a question regarding the blockbuster Twilight franchise that shot the 39-year-old English actor to stardom, as he played a vampire, Edward Cullen, and was in competition with Taylor Lautner’s Jacob Black, a werewolf, to win Bella Swan’s love (played by Kristen Stewart).

Zendaya immediately shared her preference, saying, "I’m Team Edward all day, let’s go.”

Pattinson first questioned if he himself was Team Jacob, then he humorously responded to the "Team Edward or Team Jacob" question.

“No one’s Team Jacob. That was just a marketing thing,” he laughingly said.

“I was,” the reporter tells Pattinson in the clip, who replied, “sorry" before Zendaya erupted into laughter.

"That's crazy," The Batman star noted.

"Yeah, I need to get, you know, the merch. I need to get the whole thing,” Zendaya responded.

The reporter chimed in, "There's a revival of Twilight at the moment."

Pattinson concluded the conversation, calling the unexpected revival of The Twilight "crazy" and "werid."

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For those still unversed with the film, according to IMDB, the film shares the life story of an engaged couple that are living "happily," that is until an unexpected test turns their life around, right before the wedding and utterly throws it off the rails.

The Drama will be available and hit threatres on April 3, 2026.