Josh Duhamel opens up about reality of marrying Fergie

Josh Duhamel has opened up about tying the knot with Fergie and how she impacted his life.

For those unaware, Duhamel and renowned singer-songwriter and actress Fergie, who first met in 2004, tied the knot in January 2009. The couple welcomed their first child, son Axl Jack, in August 2013, before announcing their separation in September 2017. The high-profile Hollywood couple’s divorce was finalized in November 2019.

The 53-year-old American actor and model appeared on the recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Duhamel, where he opened up about marrying Fergie at the peak of her career.

Duhamel said, “It was a huge shift [in my life] because she was a massive star at the time and so it was a big adjustment for me, if I’m being honest.”

“But, you know, Fergie is a very normal person, at the end of the day. A good mom. We have a great relationship. She and my wife [Audra Mari] actually get along great,” he shared, referring to his current wife.

The Transformer star’s detailed answer prompted the host to ask him whether they had any argument over “whose star [was] bigger” at the time.

He replied, “Yeah, probably. It’s probably my own ego more than anything,” admitting, “I don’t think it bugged her as much as it probably did me. But she was a massive star at the time!”

“A lot of the time” during their relationship, Duhamel found himself in “[Fergie’s] shadow” but is “extremely happily married now” to Mari.

“We have a beautiful son and a little girl on the way. [Audra and Fergie] have a great relationship, which is what I really care about,” he unveiled.

The Shotgun Wedding star and Mari welcomed their son Shepherd Lawrence in January 2024, while they are expecting their second child, a baby girl.

It is pertinent to mention that Duhamel still has “a great relationship” with his ex-wife Fergie, as he is still co-parenting Jack with her.