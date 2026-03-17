'Dune: Part Three' trailer: Denis Villeneuve gets candid about bold time jump in third film

'Dune Part 3' trailer set to feature major time jump, says Denis Villeneuve

Dune: Part Three trailer, the hotly anticipated clip is here, offering glimpses of the consequences of the choices made by fan-favourite characters in Part Two.



But in the teaser, viewers noticed a major time jump, and the director Denis Villeneuve himself confirmed it.

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In a chat with Variety, he described the trilogy franchise in phases, stating, “If the first movie was more of a contemplation, like a boy exploring a new world, and the second one was a war movie, this one is more action-packed and tense."

While the third film, Villeneuve said, took place 17 years after the events of Part Two.

In the movie, the filmmaker said Paul Atreides – portrayed by Timothée Chalamet – is “dealing with the consequences of having too much power, and he is trying to figure out how to get out of this cycle of violence."

“As an Emperor who can see the future, he’s kind of invincible. But there are people trying to overthrow him.”

Robert Pattinson enters the Dune: Part Three trailer

Robert Pattinson is the latest addition to the Dune franchise. He said he is a major fan of the film series, stating, “I absolutely adored these movies; I saw them multiple times in the theatre. I was talking to you on the set of ‘The Drama'.

'I was like, "How do I get in one of those “Dune” movies?’ It was a very unexpected call a few months later.”

Pattisno also raved about Villeunce and his director skills, which the actor said surprised him.

“They’re such a towering achievement by the cast. Everybody wants to work with Denis; he’s a master. And when you see the scope and scale and ambition of these movies, like on set, you get why they feel like this on the screen. It’s just extraordinary.”

Dune: Part Three will debut in theatres on Dec. 18.