Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose unleashes 'biggest' blow on dad Keith Urban

It is being reported that Keith Urban is devastated after his eldest daughter, Sunday Rose’s, recent move.

In her latest interview with Elle Australia for the March edition, the 17-year-old daughter of Nicole Kidman and Urban sang praises of her mother without mentioning her father once.

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Rose called her Oscar-winning mother the biggest creative inspiration of her life and gave her credit for finding out her interest in modelling.

She explained, “I definitely gained a lot of interest from those experiences and especially being privileged enough to experience them at a young age.”

“My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life. She’s a key part of everything I do,” the budding model gushed.

Rose went on to show determination to follow in her mom’s footsteps as she publicly shared the Moulin Rouge! actress’s advice.

“The biggest piece of industry advice mum has given to me is to always be on time. There’s always going to be something with an early call time that you don’t want to get up for, but it’s really important to be on time because it shows that you’re prepared and grateful to be there,” she said.

After Rose’s interview became the talk of the town, an insider told New Idea that he is “heartbroken” over the deliberate snub.

“Keith doesn’t know what to say, but he’s trying to put on a brave front. He knows he has to be patient; however, this latest snub – so publicly, there in black and white – has stumped him,” the source claimed.

It is pertinent to mention that it has been almost six months since Urban’s separation from Kidman; he has not yet been spotted with his daughters, Rose and 15-year-old Faith Margaret.

The high-profile Hollywood couple announced their separation in September 2025 after 19-years of their marriage; however, their divorce was finalized in January of this year.