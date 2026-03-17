Sophia Bush gives major update on 'One Tree Hill' reboot

One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush gave a disappointing update about the series reboot.

The 43-year-old actress recently attended the 34th Annual Elton John Aids Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in LA, where she was asked about the show.

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“You know, we have done such great work, and its been really incredible to see the way every single person in our cast got excited about that phone call, had amazing ideas about where their characters would be, what stories they’d want to explore…” Sophia told the Entertainment Tonight.

She further said, “I would say that we’re all very aware of what’s happening to media right now and who media is being bought by, and I don’t know that any of us are the current media conglomerate’s best friends or favorite people, but I’m okay with that. I’m patient, if nothing else.”

“That was the classiest way I can say it,” the Chicago P.D. actress added with a laugh.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sophia was working on a sequel with her co-star Hilarie Burton and Netflix, but it appears the show is no longer happening.