Watch: Indonesian cafe empowers workers with Down syndrome for inclusive service

The story of the Indonesian café employing baristas with Down syndrome has become a viral sensation and a model for social inclusion in Jakarta and beyond. Founded in 2010 by Rudy Pesik and now run by his grandson Gabriel, the café partnered with POTADS in December 2023 to hire seven young adults with Down syndrome, who handle serving and cleaning shifts three days a week.

The heartfelt video of their work has drawn widespread praise for showing inclusion in action. While some question if it overlooks other job seekers, supporters hail it as a model boosting both dignity and sales.

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The viral video has sparked intriguing questions, as one wrote: “It’s more than just a coffee shop, it’s a space that gives opportunity, dignity, and purpose to people who deserve it. The world needs more initiatives like this.”

The second user wrote, “It’s a win for the employees who get financial independence and a win for the customers who get to support a business with an acted soul.”

Ultimately, the story underscores that individuals with Down syndrome can thrive in high-pressure roles, effectively dismantling social stigmas that exist in Southeast Asia.