Crimson Desert global release date and time revealed as video game hype spirals

Crimson Desert global launch time revealed

Crimson Desert, a game by publisher Pearl Abyss, has shared the global release date and time, whose hype is spiralling among open-world action fans.



PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and S Get a Treat

Preload is live now, so PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S players can install Crimson Desert ahead of the global launch.

But what are the official global Crimson release times?

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Los Angeles: 3pm, March 19

Dallas: 5pm, March 19

New York: 6pm, March 19.

São Paulo: 7pm, March 19

London: 10pm, March 19

Berlin: 11pm, March 19

Paris: 11pm, March 19

Cape Town: Midnight, March 19

Istanbul: 1am, March 20

Dubai: 2am, March 20

Singapore: 6am, March 20

Beijing: 6am, March 20

Seoul: 7am, March 20

Tokyo: 7am, March 20

Sydney: 9am, March 20

Important FAQ about Crimson Desert

Though the game can be played offline. But it needs an internet connection to finish the initial setup, i.e., the day one patch, “and ensure they have the latest version of the game.”

While the review embargo on the video game has not been lifted yet, the early buzz about Crimson Desert is rocking the gaming world.