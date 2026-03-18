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Crimson Desert global release date and time revealed as video game hype spirals

Crimson Desert is generating strong buzz among open-world action fans ahead of its release

By Hassan Sohail
March 18, 2026
Crimson Desert global release date and time revealed as video game hype spirals
  Crimson Desert global launch time revealed

Crimson Desert, a game by publisher Pearl Abyss, has shared the global release date and time, whose hype is spiralling among open-world action fans.

PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and S Get a Treat

Preload is live now, so PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S players can install Crimson Desert ahead of the global launch.

But what are the official global Crimson release times?

Crimson Desert global release date and time revealed as video game hype spirals
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  • Los Angeles: 3pm, March 19
  • Dallas: 5pm, March 19
  • New York: 6pm, March 19.
  • São Paulo: 7pm, March 19
  • London: 10pm, March 19
  • Berlin: 11pm, March 19
  • Paris: 11pm, March 19
  • Cape Town: Midnight, March 19
  • Istanbul: 1am, March 20
  • Dubai: 2am, March 20
  • Singapore: 6am, March 20
  • Beijing: 6am, March 20
  • Seoul: 7am, March 20
  • Tokyo: 7am, March 20
  • Sydney: 9am, March 20

Important FAQ about Crimson Desert

Though the game can be played offline. But it needs an internet connection to finish the initial setup, i.e., the day one patch, “and ensure they have the latest version of the game.”

While the review embargo on the video game has not been lifted yet, the early buzz about Crimson Desert is rocking the gaming world.

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