'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer: Tom Holland longs for Zendaya attention in first teaser
The 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer also sees the return of the Punisher and the Hulk
Spider-Man: Brand New Day's official trailer is here, and Tom Holland is not the same bubbly, hopeful, and mischievous Peter Parker fans first saw in Homecoming in 2017.
But that's what the teaser and, by extension, the film have promised: a rebirth of Holland's Spider-Man after the events of No Way Home, where he saved the world at the cost of his personal life.
In the trailer, the web-slinger Spider-Man is, to put it mildly, depressed, watching his friends, particularly his girlfriend Zendaya, who portrayed MJ, not recognise him because of the Doctor Strange spell.
However, besides this, some familiar faces also made an entry into the fourth standalone Spider-Man. Starting with Bruce Banner, also known as the Hulk, and the deadly Punisher, played by the dynamic actor Jon Bernthal.
In addition, the film's cast also includes, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Liza Colon-Zayas, and Michael Mando, among others.
“Following Dr. Stephen Strange’s spell at the end of the film Spider-Man: No Way Home, the world has forgotten that Peter Parker exists," the logline read.
'Four years later, Parker anonymously protects New York City as the hero Spider-Man. While investigating a series of crimes, he uncovers a larger mystery and faces the consequences of his past.”
Spider-Man: Brand New Day debuts on July 31.
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