Lily Collins shares glimpses from her intimate birthday celebrations

Lily Collins is celebrating her 37th birthday with her husband and daughter!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the Emily in Paris actress shared a series of photos from her special day.

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In one of the first shared photos, Lily could be seen sitting next to her husband, Charlie McDowell, at a table with a white frosted birthday cake.

In another image, the lovely couple took their daughter, Tove, on a dog walk, while other snapshots captured a family trip to the beach.

“Another year older and it just keeps getting better. SO grateful for this little life and big love. Thank you for the birthday wishes!…” Lily captioned the pictures.

As the images went viral on social media, Lily's fans and friends rushed to the comment section of the post to wish the actress a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday, Cutie pie!" commented Reese Witherspoon.

Ashley Park also sent birthday wishes, penning, "Mama Lily, also her lil bucket hatttt."

For those unversed, Lily and Charlie tied the knot in September 2021, and the couple welcomed their daughter in January 2025 via surrogate.