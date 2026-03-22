Chappell Roan doubles down on defiance after recent allegations against team
Chappell Roan has welcomed a fresh wave of criticism with her recent on stage remarks
Chappell Roan has raised eyebrows with her latest move.
Recently, the singer has been in hot waters since her team was accused of making a young fan teary-eyed.
However, the latest report of PEOPLE Magazine established that the songbird took to the stage at Lollapalooza and thanked people, who help her keep her show running, which also include her security team.
Reportedly, during her show, Chappell referred to the crowd as she wrapped up the final date of her Damsels tour and said, “This is the 33rd show of the Damsels tour, I do not know when I'll be going on tour again so last one, I'm so grateful it's here!”
“I'm so grateful so thank you and thank you to my crew and my security and my band and everyone behind the scenes this takes a lot of people so thank you,” she remarked.
This comes after the husband of a woman named Catherin Harding, Jorginho took to Instagram to allege that his wife's daughter, was confronted and threatened by the singer's bodyguard after the 11-year-old, Ada, spotted the star in the same hotel.
Roan's on-stage comments seem to be adding fuel to the existing controversy.
It is noteworthy that Catherine Harding shares this daughter with ex-husband Jude Law.
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