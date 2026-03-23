Savannah Guthrie receives massive support from Hoda Kotb

A fan reacted to Savannah Guthrie statement, “Continuing to pray for you and your entire family all the time”

Savannah Guthrie has received massive support from one of her former colleagues, Hoda Kotb, who has returned to "Today" show to fill in while Guthrie has concentrated on finding her mother Nancy.

Savannah took to Instagram and shared a fresh statement as the search for her mother Nancy enters 7th week.

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She renewed pleas to neighbors, friends and residents of Tucson, Arizona, to jog their memories in the hopes of sparking new leads in the disappearance of her mother.

The family said in its statement that it believes someone in Tucson or in southern Arizona may "hold the key to finding the resolution in this case."

The family statement further reads, "Someone knows something. It's possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant."

It added, "Please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations, or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small."

Fans and friends reacted to the statement with heartbreaking comments.

“Continuing to pray for you and your entire family all the time,” one fan says.

The other said, “I start my every morning with a prayer to bring your mother home. And then I remember her and pray throughout the day. I keep hoping when I turn on the news or social media, I will see a post that she has been found. She is America’s mom and grandmother. We pray for the day that she is brought back to her family.”

Friends Hoda Kotb, Amy Robach and Mindy Kaling also reacted to the statement by pressing the heart button.