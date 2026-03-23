Savannah Guthrie could be back on 'Today' show sooner than expected: Source

Savannah Guthrie could be back on 'Today' show sooner than expected

Savannah Guthrie could reportedly return to her role on the Today show in just a few weeks.

For those unversed, the 54-year-old journalist has been away from the NBC program since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared from her home in Arizona in February.

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An insider told Page Six that Savannah plans to resume her hosting duties after her children’s spring vacation.

As per the publication, most schools in New York are resuming session by April 10.

However, NBC has not made any official announcement regarding Savannah’s return.

The confidant further told the outlet that Savannah currently wants to spend as much time as possible with her husband and kids.

The broadcaster shares daughter Vale, 11, and son Charley, 9, with husband Michael Feldman.

It is pertinent to mention here that Savannah recently visited the morning show’s NYC studio to spend time with her colleagues.

During her visit, the host assured her team that she would return.

“Savannah told the staff she loves this team and she loves this job,” the insider told Shuter. “She promised them she will come back.”

Savannah's mother was kidnapped from her home on February 1.