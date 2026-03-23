Kelly Osbourne quietly ends fiancé Sid Wilson's engagement over heartbreaking reason

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson split after seven months of engagement

Kelly Osbourne, in a shocking turn of events, ended her engagement to fiancé Sid Wilson after 7 months.



According to the Daily Mail, the decision is mutual and had to do with Kelly struggling with grief over the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

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Notably, the pair's engagement was linked to a memorable moment for the Black Sabbath rocker, as the Slipknot DJ proposed to Kelly during her father's final concert in Birmingham last July.

Sources share details about the split, stating "Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement."

Insiders further add that Kelly has been enduring a "difficult" time since the passing of Ozzy, making her grief hard to process, which, in return, has impacted her relationship with Wilson.

"Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she's been doing everything she can to cope."

"In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared," the source adds.

The ex-couple tried to patch things up and attempted to stitch up Kelly's gaping wounds, but to no avail, says the insider.

"They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward."

Ending the engagement, Kelly is now focusing on raising her child, Sidney, a three-year-old whom she shares with Sid.

Kelly has endured a great deal over the past year. Despite everything, she remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother moving ahead," the insider concludes.