Emily Osment reveals reason for skipping 'Hannah Montana' reunion

Emily Osment, who played an indelible role on Hannah Montana, revealed she will be absent from upcoming 20th anniversary special dedicated to the Disney Channel classic, premiering on March 24.

The 34-year-old actress addressed her absence from the anniversary special in a post shared on Instagram on Monday, March 23.

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She shared that she wasn’t able to join the reunion as she was unfortunately busy filming her series, George & Mandy’s First Marriage.

“I wanted to say hello and thank you to everybody that has stuck by us for all these years,” Emily said in a clip. “So grateful that you guys all still love this show. I'm so proud to be a part of it.”

The actress also shared how meaningful the experience was to her.

“Hannah Montana changed my life, it gave me a lifelong respect for this medium of comedy, it taught me discipline, patience, timing and respect working in an adult space so young," she penned in the caption.

“I can’t tell you what your sweet messages mean to me and how lucky I feel to have been apart of this once in a generation goliath of a television show,” continued the Young Sheldon alum. “Thank you for letting me into your living rooms and I hope to still be there many years from now.”

Emily added, "Would never be where I am without you guys, working on another beautiful show I love so dearly. With all my heart, THANK YOU!"

For those unversed, the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special arrives on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 24.