'Moana' official live-action trailer shows first look at Dwayne Johnson as Maui

'Moana' live-action trailer, poster dropped by Disney as it re-do hit animated franchise

Moana, a decade ago, swooned the fans with its vibrant animation and rich storytelling. Now, in a live-action remake, the studio has released its first official trailer.



Dwayne Johnson, who voiced Maui, has returned to go on an adventure with Moana, played by Catherine Laga'aia, a teenager on a mission to save her village.

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She also serves as executive producer of the film alongside director Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, and Charles Newirth.

In addition, producers include Johnson, Beau Flynn (for FlynnPictureCo), Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia (via their Seven Bucks Productions banner), and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Mark Mancina, Miranda, and Opetaia Foa'i are returning to prepare the score of the live-action movie.

Critical and commercial success catapulted the Moana animated series into a stunning hit for Disney; therefore, the live-action remake aims to replicate that milestone.

The film's logline read, "In Moana, Disney’s live action reimagining of the beloved Oscar®-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people."

The live-action Moana debuts in theaters on July 10.



