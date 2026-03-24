Bombshell reason behind Kelly Osbourne, Sid Wilson's breakup revealed

The shocking reason behind Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson's breakup has been revealed.

On Monday, an insider spilled to the Daily Mail that the 41-year-old TV personality quietly ended her engagement with the musician after coping with a "difficult" relationship.

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"Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she’s been doing everything she can to cope," the source said.

"In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared," the confidant claimed. "They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward. claimed the confidant."

"Kelly has endured a great deal over the past year. Despite everything, she remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother moving ahead," added a tipster.

For those unversed, Kelly and Sid exchanged rings after the singer popped the question in front of her family at dad Ozzy, who suddenly died at 76, final concert.

The former couple, who began dating in 2022 after 23 years of friendship, also share a 3-year-old son, Sydney.