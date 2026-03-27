Princess Beatrice’s marriage to Edo: ‘Was she aiming high or did he have dollar signs in his eyes?’

The rumor mill has been churning out a lot of claims about the future of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s marriage to Princess Beatrice, and this time around its author Amanda Platell whose come forward to the Daily Mail.

He started the whole thing off by saying, “the signs have been there, from the very beginning,” from the day of their wedding in fact as Ms Platell puts it, because what does not often come into the limelight is that Edo had a ‘swift’ split from someone the writer calls a “sexy and glamorous American businesswoman” named Dara Huang.

In her view, compared to Huang, Bea was ‘was punching way above her weight in their union’ especially given the fact that she has “inherited her mother’s looks, appalling dress sense and love of the high life”.

This prompted her to even go as far as to say, “There was something not quite right about it – hot count, not-so-hot Princess – which left us all wondering about how genuine this alleged love match really was.”

At the same time though, Princess Beatrice potentially offered him many open doors as well Ms Platell has claimed. Especially where his business was concerned, because ever since their marriage he’s started to undersee more than £700million of prime London real estate.

This raised a second question in the expert’s mind too, and that was “did Edo have pound signs in his eyes when he said, ‘I do’ to the Princess in a small, private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor six years ago?”

All in all the rumors of their marriage hitting rough waters has also not eased up either, because despite their spokesperson refuting the rumor mill, sources have not stopped warning of a rough patch, that too because of the pressures they face, now being connected to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his pals, like the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.