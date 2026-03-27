Trump wants to bring King Charles, Prince Harry, Meghan together for royal 'peace summit'

"A king, a rebel prince, and Trump in one room?"

US President Donald Trump is expected to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for royal 'peace summit' with King Charles during the state visit of the monarch.

Royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed that Trump floats inviting Harry and Meghan to King Charles state visit.

In his substack, the royal expert claims as Trump is rolling out the red carpet for King Charles, the insiders believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be invited— a move that could turn a formal state visit into a full-blown global spectacle.

The close confidant says, “Trump doesn’t just host events — he casts them. And this would be his dream lineup.”

“Think about it: a reigning king, his estranged son, the duchess— and a president who knows exactly where every camera is pointed,” the expert pointed out.

The insiders told the expert, “A king, a rebel prince, and Trump in one room? That’s not a state dinner — that’s a finale.”

King Charles visit is already historic, with monarch expected to attend a state dinner and address Congress as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

However, the expert said but privately, the tone is shifting from ceremonial… to cinematic.

“There’s real talk of framing this as a ‘peace moment.’ Trump wants to be seen as the guy who brings everyone together — whether it works or not.”