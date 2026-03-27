Meghan Markle snubs 'forever friend' baby announcement days after her startling revelations

Meghan Markle's friend also disclosed the name of the son

Meghan Markle has seemingly snubbed her best friend Kelly McKee Zajfen's baby announcement on social media days after startling revelations.

Zajfen took to Instagram and shared sweet photos of her newly born baby boy, saying “The best birthday gift ever.”

She also disclosed the name of the son in the announcement, saying “Happiest birthday to you sweet Jack Oliver Zajfen.

“(Jack: In honor of my Gandpa. Oliver: in honor of our Georgie. Now they share the same middle name)”

“This family of 5 is madly in love. Full of all the emotions and taking it all in.,” Meghan’s friend continued.

She also extended love to the fans and friends.

“Thank you all for being apart of this journey and loving our family. I have felt carried and loved so very much and that’s what Community is all about,” Kelly McKee Zajfen said and added “Get ready for a lot of baby content.”

Fans and friends have sent sweet messages to her, however, Meghan has not yet publicly extended wishes to Zajfen.

The announcement comes days after Kelly made startling revelations about the Duchess as she opened up about their friendship.

Speaking to the Hello, Kelly said she and Meghan have known each other for almost two decades since they first met "in a different life."

Meghan is one of ‘my best friends’ and ‘I'm honored’ that she said yes [to presenting] and that she's been along this journey with me as well, Kelly continued.

Following this interview, Meghan shared a video with Zajfen after they attended a charity event.

Meghan says “Proud to honor my forever friend @_heartmom_ for her outstanding work for @allianceforchildrensrights and @allianceofmoms.

“Kelly, you are one of one.”



