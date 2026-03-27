Princess Beatrice lands in the line of fire after father Andrew: ‘She’s getting tarnished!’

Amid questions about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor it seems his daughters have found themselves next on the media’s list, and it’s not looking all that well because despite having issued a statement, via a representative, the rumor mill has not stopped churning out stories about the couple, their marital woes or their family dynamic.

Royal commentator Meredith Constant is one of those authors and she just sat down with Fox News Digital to deliver her verdict on how bad the tides seem to have turned onto the York sisters, as compared to their parents.

In her eyes, Andrew news has “gone cold” completely and the focus has moved to his daughters. As for why she believes that, the expert pointed out to newfound interest in the work commitments of Princess Beatrice’s husband, because it seem obvious at this point that in their attempt to “find something to talk about,” outlets have moved on to their marriages. Number one being Edo has business in other countries, because as Ms Constant puts it, “I don’t think his time in Florida would be reported on if outlets weren’t looking for signs that there’s trouble in paradise.”

“I also find it hard to believe that Edo is now concerned about how his father-in-law impacts his business,” she added. After all its well known that he married the princess back in 2020 and it was right after her father gave his ‘Newsnight’ interview which many call ‘disastrous’.

As per the expert’s recounting, “he claimed he didn’t sweat and therefore couldn't have danced with [Epstein accuser] Virginia [Giuffre], well past his time as U.K. Trade Envoy, which has always been shrouded in scandal.”

So where ‘new issues’ are concerned, “the only thing that’s new here is the appearance of accountability and the rumors that William asked his cousins to submit to a financial audit.”

The same idea has been echoed by author Ingrid Seward as well because she said, “They are tarnished by this. It has affected their lives a great deal.”