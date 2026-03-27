Meghan Markle plans bold acting return?

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex is set to make a major Hollywood comeback.

Insiders have claimed that the wife of Prince Harry is plotting bold return to acting after years away from the screen.

For those unaware, Meghan stepped back from entertainment career in 2017 ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry. She is famously known for playing Rachel in Suits. Since stepping back from Hollywood, the Duchess of Sussex has focused on media ventures and philanthropic work, including deals with Netflix and Spotify.

However, insiders now claim that Meghan is re-evaluating her options and may see acting as the most practical way to regain momentum. The source told Radar Online, "There is a growing recognition that the avenues she once relied on are no longer delivering the same opportunities."

They added, "Projects have fallen away, deals have changed, and the landscape looks very different now. From her perspective, acting is the one area where she has proven success and credibility, so it feels like the most viable path forward."

A source said of Meghan's acting plans, "There's talk she is actively considering a return that leans into more daring, even raunchy scenes, because she feels she has nothing else to try at this stage. The sense is that she needs something that will cut through and reestablish her presence in a crowded industry."

"Meghan's ventures just haven't delivered as expected. Acting is where she knows she can perform, and it offers the clearest route back into relevance," they continued.

The source added, "There is an acknowledgment on her part now that the range of opportunities available to her has narrowed compared to a few years ago. That's why returning to acting – even in roles that might be seen as more provocative – is being viewed as a practical move to regain momentum and visibility."

Despite all the challenges, sources revealed that Meghan Markle continues to have support from Prince Harry and there's "little doubt" that the Duke of Sussex will "support whatever direction she chooses to take next."

"He has always been aligned with her ambitions, and that hasn't changed, particularly at a moment when the stakes feel higher, and the need to redefine her path is becoming more urgent," an insider noted.