King Charles plans to visit US 'upset' Prince William: Here's why
King Charles is 'incredibly proud', he has this mindset that it's his duty to keep going for as long as he possibly can
King Charles is reportedly determined to visit United States next month, where US President Donald Trump is expected to host a royal 'peace summit' with his estranged son Prince Harry.
However, the Closer, citing the royal insiders, has reported that King Charles determination to carry out business as usual despite concerns for his health and his age, has left Prince William feels ‘upset’ and ‘helpless.’
The close confidant tells the outlet, “It’s very upsetting for him because he can see how quickly his father Charles is deteriorating and he feels totally helpless to do anything about it since Camilla blocks him at every turn.
“Charles is incredibly proud, he has this mindset that it's his duty to keep going for as long as he possibly can, which William does admire to a point, but he also thinks there has to be a line.”
The Prince of Wales is convinced that King Charles health would improve if he was allowed to take a proper rest and focus on getting well, but “Camilla won’t hear of it.”
“Anytime William tries to suggest that Charles should take time off he’s met with so much resistance and he believes Camilla is the one to blame for what he sees as blindly supporting him”, the insiders added.
The fresh claims came a day after reports that US President Donald Trump is expected to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for royal 'peace summit' with King Charles during the state visit of the monarch.
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