Queen Camilla 'infuriates' Prince William as she puts King Charles health at risk

Queen Camilla is reinforcing this idea that King Charles has to keep going no matter what

Prince William, over the years, has made real efforts to move past and tried hard to accept his stepmother Queen Camilla, however, now the Prince of Wales believes she is ‘overstepping.’

According to a report by the Closer, in 2024, when both King Charles and Kate Middleton received their respective cancer diagnoses, Camilla and William were forced to navigate an incredibly difficult situation for their family and for the monarchy.

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However, now as the Queen is encouraging King Charles to continue royal duties amid health worries while the Prince of Wales wants him to ease off the workload, the source says William has made a U-turn and believes Camilla is ‘overstepping.’

The close confidant tells the outlet, “Over the years he’s made a real effort to move past that and he’s tried hard to accept her, because it’s what his father asked him to do but the many grievances he has against her for the past have all come roaring back, and these days he’s finding it harder to forgive and forget.”

The irony is that over the past few years, Prince William and Queen Camilla actually bonded over their shared mistrust of Harry and Meghan and now he has put Camilla in the same category as his brother Prince Harry.

“Having a common enemy simply isn’t enough to cancel out what he sees as her overstepping,” the source said and added Prince William believes his father’s health could be put at risk and he disapproves of Camilla seemingly encouraging him to overdo things.

“And, from his perspective, instead of protecting the King, Camilla is reinforcing this idea that he has to keep going no matter what and that infuriates William,” the mole adds.