Prince Harry ignored Queen Elizabeth's 'wait a year' advice on Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth's private concerns about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage come to light

Prince Harry was head over heels for Meghan Markle. The couple began dating in 2016, got engaged in 2017, and tied the knot in 2018.



The late Queen Elizabeth II raised eyebrows on the sheer pace, but not in public, instead behind palace doors.

Advertisement

Hugo Vickers, who is writing a new biography of the late monarch, spills the beans on the behind-the-scenes complications.

He claims the queen advised her grandson to slow down a bit and wait a year before walking down the aisle with the Suits star.

However, the Duke of Sussex put the suggestion behind him and instead raced ahead with the wedding in no less than six months after his engagement.

“The Queen herself suggested that Harry should wait a year. He did not take her advice. Instead, as we know, the wedding went ahead just over six months after the couple’s engagement," Vickers writes in Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History.

Drama over Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress

The matter came to a head when Markle opted for a Givenchy gown. The stunning white outfit, however, did not sit well with the late queen, calling it "too white with ungainly shoulders".

The royal biographer describes the drama as “It was said that the Queen did not like the dress – too white and with ungainly shoulders. Someone close to the monarch told me her attitude to the actual wedding was, 'You get on with it. It’s nothing to do with me.'"

The account by Vickers offers a window into the alleged tensions brewing at the time of Markle's entry into the royal family.