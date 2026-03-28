King Charles faces pressure to meet Epstein survivors but there is one major problem and no easy out

Epstein survivors put King Charles in difficult spot amid his scheduled U.S. visit

King Charles III, it appears, is still scheduled to travel to the US next month for the country's 250th independence anniversary.



However, the irritants are yet to be ironed out, coming in between the visits.

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For example, the U.S. president's verbal onslaught on Britain for initially refusing to allow American military planes flying from its Diego Garcia island.

Coupled with a war in the Middle East, several figures have called on the monarch to delay the trip.

Even so, there has been a growing demand among Britons to postpone the visit.

With preparations reportedly quietly ongoing, royal officials have yet to confirm the official tour, which will span three days.

Amid Geopolitics, Epstein Question will Dog Charles

But a diplomatic minefield from a raging war is not the only worry of the palace.

Charles's brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has links with Jeffrey Epstein, which also loom large on the visit.

It is feared the visit could be overshadowed by the royal scandal because U.S. lawmakers, who were keeping a heat on the convicted sex offender and his associates, have recently urged the King to meet Epstein survivors.

Congressman Ro Khanna is leading the pressure. But he is not alone.

Suhas Subramanyam is another lawmaker who is calling for Sarah Ferguson – ex-wife of Andrew – to testify over her alleged connection with Epstein.

However, meeting the survivors could ignite global headlines as royal aides fear the King is seen as a fount of justice.

Thus, meeting with them could send the message that Charles is implicitly admitting Andrew's guilt, say the insiders to The iPaper.

This is the outcome palace aides are desperate to avoid, given the former prince is yet to be proven guilty in the eyes of the law.

Meanwhile, Charles' trip to the US is scheduled for April 26 to 28.