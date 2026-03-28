Princess Beatrice, husband Edo plan to leave UK to preserve their marriage

Princess Beatrice will follow the footsteps of her cousin Prince Harry

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are reportedly taking a major step to protect their marriage amid reports of notable distance and rumours of divorce after Sarah Ferguson and Andrew scandal.

According to a report by the the Daily Mail Plus, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s elder daughter Beatrice is said to be ‘mortified’ by the Epstein scandal and ‘desperate to hold things together’ in the face of adversity.

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The insiders told the outlet, Edo, 42, may have had other matters on his mind aimed at preserving his six-year marriage and the couple’s future happiness, and the couple is mulling over plans to escape the scandal by starting a new life abroad.

The royal source claims Beatrice and Edo most likely would relocate to the United States, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living with their kids Archie and Lilibet.

Beatrice sister Eugenie has lived abroad for many years now and that set the precedent.

“It would have been unthinkable a few years ago but now times are very different,” the source said and adds ‘Moving abroad, most likely to the United States, would be a fresh start for Beatrice and Edo and it would also mean they could give their marriage a kick start and get it back on track.”

The report, citing the source, further says, “The feeling is that if they stay in the UK they will just be sitting ducks because, let’s face it, the Andrew and Sarah problem isn’t going to go away.”