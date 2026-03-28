Meghan Markle roasted for 'low-end' gala setup

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex Australian wellness retreat has come under fire following the first images of its "gala" setup were revealed online.

The retreat organizer, Gemma O'Neil shared a video tour of the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach conference room, featuring simple beige hotel space as the stage for Meghan's appearance.

However, a user on X laughed at the setup stating, "From Royal banquets to a lowly hotel conference room. Downgrade complete."

"That looks very low-end Holiday Inn real estate conference," another added.

The third wrote, "I've been in that conference room before Intercontinental took over the hotel; it's stuffy and claustrophobic."

The retreat's modest venue is a stark contrast to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex's previous life attending global royal events.

It is pertinent to mention that the wife of Prince Harry, who left royal family in 2020 and relocated to California with the Duke of Sussex and their kids, is yet to address the backlash publicly.