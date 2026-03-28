Princess Beatrice, Eugenie reach out to Kate Middleton with major plea regarding royal titles

Kate Middleton has been particularly “unwavering in setting boundaries”

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly reached out to Kate Middleton privately with a major plea regarding the royal titles.

According to a report by the OK!, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew’s daughters have privately appealed to the Princess of Wales in recent weeks, urging the future queen to help stop Prince William from potentially stripping them of their royal titles when he becomes king.

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The York sisters have found themselves at the center of mounting royal tensions following renewed scrutiny over Sarah and Andrew’s past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The insiders said Kate Middleton has long maintained a close relationship with Beatrice and Eugenie, however, she is now said to be taking a firmer stance alongside William as the monarchy seeks to contain reputational damage.

The close confidant says, "Kate has shown a level of firmness that has surprised even those close to her – she has stepped into a much more decisive role and made it clear that the current situation cannot simply be brushed aside or handled quietly behind the scenes.”

While William is instinctively driven to protect the monarchy, it is Kate who has been particularly “unwavering in setting boundaries” and pushing for a more definitive response, the insiders said.

In Kate Middleton’s view, this goes far beyond short-term damage control.

“She genuinely believes the long-term credibility and stability of the monarchy could be at stake, and that places a huge sense of duty on her shoulders. Even though these decisions are deeply personal and affect family members she cares about, she feels they are necessary to preserve the institution's integrity for the future."