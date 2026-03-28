Savannah Guthrie's major announcement sparks reactions

It is heartbreaking to see Savannah Guthrie and her family suffer from such a horrific happening in their life

US TV anchor Savannah Guthrie has sparked reactions from her fans and friends with her latest announcement nearly two months following her mother Nancy’s abduction.

Savannah will be returning to TODAY on April 6, and has opened up about her decision to come back to “this beautiful place that we call home.”

Advertisement

This was announced by the show on its official Instagram handle.

In the third part of Savannah’s interview with Hoda Kotb that aired on TODAY March 27, the co-anchor spoke about why she is coming back amidst the ongoing search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

The show shared the clip of Savannah’s interview, saying “Savannah’s first day back falls on the day after Easter, and will mark her first in-studio appearance on the show since Jan. 30, which was two days before her mother was reported missing from her home in Arizona.”

Fans and friends reacted to announcement by dropping sweet comments.

One fan says, “Oh Savannah, this is so powerful. What a beautiful message, my joy will be my protest and my answer. We are all praying for you.”

Another said, “Savannah deserves to smile. She’s deserves joy and may her return to Air give her all that and a lot more peace and strength.”

“I am so very moved by Savannah Guthrie‘s strength and resilience. It is heartbreaking to see her and her family suffer from such a horrific happening in their life - but seeing this vulnerability and honesty in this time of. Working through such an unspeakable pain, makes it even more clear that she is one of the wise voices of our times.”