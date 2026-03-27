Taylor Swift wows Travis Kelce with sweet gesture for six-month anniversary

Taylor Swift dedicated a special song to her fiancé Travis Kelce during Raye’s performance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

At the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, March 26, Raye was singing her 2025 hit song Where Is My Husband, which made the high-profile Hollywood couple get up and enjoy the moment dancing together.

Swift and Kelce were filled with emotions and looked extremely happy as the 28-year-old British singer-songwriter and record producer sang the famous lyrics, "Where the hell is my husband? What is taking him so long, to find me?"

Notably, the iHeartRadio Music Awards marked the Fearless crooner’s debut with her fiancé Kelce at award ceremonies after more than two years of their relationship.

Swift, who is widely recognized for extending support to her fellow artists at award ceremonies, was on the front row with the NFL star and flaunted her engagement ring as they danced to the hit song.

It is pertinent to mention that Swift’s and Kelce’s special moment comes exactly six months after their engagement. The couple announced their engagement in a joined Instagram post on August 26, 2025.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, who started their relationship in summer 2023, are getting prepared to tie the knot sometime in the summer of this year.