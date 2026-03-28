Tiger Woods gets early release from jail after DUI arrest, Florida car crash

Tiger Woods has been bailed out from jail shortly after his DUI arrest following a rollover crash in Florida.

The five-time Masters champion, 50, reportedly tried to avoid the media by sneaking out a back door of a Martin County jail just before Friday midnight.

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Authorities revealed earlier on Friday that Woods remained in police custody for about eight hours after being arrested Friday afternoon for his involvement in a rollover crash in his Land Rover SUV in Jupiter Island, Florida.

“Woods showed signs of impairment and refused a urinalysis test, leading to charges of DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test,” Sheriff John Budensiek said during a press conference hours later, adding that a breathalyzer came back negative for alcohol.

The incident unfolded as the golf legend tried to overtake a pressure cleaner truck when he reportedly clipped the “back end” of the truck’s trailer, rolling his own vehicle just after 2 p.m. near Beach Road.

Woods made phone calls after the incident. A source told Page Six on Friday that neither the athlete's love interest, Vanessa Trump, nor her daughter, Kai, were with him at the time of the accident, a claim later confirmed by police.

The car crash comes after Woods returned to golf earlier this week to compete in the TGL Finals after his more than a year break from the sport.

It is pertinent to mention that Woods has been in a similar incident previously as he rolled over another SUV while driving in Palos Verdes, Los Angeles back in February 2021.

While Woods was on his foot this time, the golf pro was "not able to get up" when the similar car crash happened years ago.

However, reports state that he was "able to communicate," while a law enforcement officer said at the time that Woods was “very fortunate” to be “able to come out of this alive.”

His injuries from the California rollover required multiple back, knee, and leg surgeries over the past several years.

In 2009 near his Florida home, Woods also crashed his Cadillac SUV into a neighbor’s tree amid a cheating scandal that ended his marriage to model and mother of his two kids, Elin Nordegren.

Woods’ arrest on Friday wasn’t his only Florida incident as he was also arrested in May 2017 in Jupiter on suspicion of driving under the influence.

It is also noteworthy that Woods' arrest on Friday wasn't his only arrest as he was also taken into police custody in May 2017 in Jupiter on suspicion of driving under the influence as the athlete “had to be woken up” after falling asleep at the wheel.

“I understand the severity of what I did and take full responsibility for my actions,” he said in part in a statement at the time. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”