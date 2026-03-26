Keith Urban sparks fear of relapse as Nicole Kidman divorce drama deepens

Keith Urban fears his 'demons coming back' post-Nicole Kidman divorce

Keith Urban is reportedly facing problems in his personal and professional life after his divorce from Nicole Kidman.

For those unaware, Kidman, who shares two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, with Urban, filed for divorce in September 2025 after 19 years of their marriage.

An insider told Radar Online that the renowned Australian-American country singer and songwriter “is at a real crossroads in his life right now, even he would privately admit that,” as he fired his team following his longtime manager Gary Borman’s retirement in February of this year.

Per the source, “There's been so much turmoil and dramatic change that's happened in such a small window."

Work has kept Urban distracted for a long time after his personal life crumbled; however, “it's also been challenging because it's a lot of commitment and Keith's a consummate professional who throws himself into those concerts at 110 percent,” they added.

The past few months have been “an exhausting roller coaster, both physically and emotionally” for The Fighter hitmaker but the level of “stress” he is dealing with is making his inner circle “worried.”

"He's an emotional, vulnerable soul and as a recovering addict, there's always that underlying fear of his demons coming back, especially when he's under such acute pressure like he is now,” noted the source.

It is pertinent to mention that Urban has been to rehab. He first went just four months after his wedding to Kidman in 2006 to get rid of alcohol and cocaine.

The insider also revealed that even though the inner circle of The Tonight I Wanna Cry crooner is concerned for his health, his sobriety is now paramount for him.

Keith Urban "swears up and down that there's nothing for anyone to be fearful over, that his dedication to staying sober is stronger now than it's ever been,” claimed the insider.