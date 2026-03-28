Cruz Beckham strikes David's 'very deep nerve' as ongoing feud with Brooklyn takes dark turn

David Beckham is being teased with a nickname amid his ongoing family battle with estranged son Brooklyn.

For those unaware, David, his wife, Victoria Beckham, and their son, Romeo Beckham, attended Cruz Beckham’s performance with his band, The Breakers, at a sold-out show at The Courtyard Theatre in East London.

Cruz sang Andrew Gold’s 1976’s hit song Loneliest Boy, referring to the family’s darkening feud with Brooklyn and his wife Nicole Peltz, who now reside in the United States.

The 27-year-old has pulled the plug on his relationship with his siblings Cruz, Romeo, and their sister Harper Beckham.

During Cruz’s moving performance, David became overwhelmed with emotions despite trying extremely hard to not cry.

An eyewitness told Radar Online, "Romeo had been standing near the back with David and Victoria, quietly watching, but as soon as Cruz began performing Loneliest Boy his demeanor shifted completely. He became overwhelmed, trying to hold back tears as the emotion hit him."

"Victoria immediately put her arm around him, holding him close, and you could see how much it was affecting all of them,” they revealed. “The song struck a very deep nerve.”

Per the insider, since the family conflict escalated last year, Beckham has become “extremely sensitive” and “finds himself breaking down very easily – even small things can trigger an emotional response."

Many close to the former English soccer player have “noticed” that he is “carrying a lot of sadness, and there is a sense he has not been able to process the distance between him and Brooklyn."

David’s constant sombre state is now being mocked with taunts and derogatory nicknames, such as “Goldenbawls – a play on his long-standing footballing moniker Goldenballs.”

The source explained, "There is a feeling that the situation has left David vulnerable, and that has unfortunately opened the door to unkind commentary. For David, it is not about image – it is about family, and that is where the pain lies."

"This feels like mourning a relationship that is still there but out of reach. David is deeply affected by it and is struggling to come to terms with how things have unfolded. It has been incredibly difficult for both him and Victoria, but David in particular has taken it very hard,” concluded the insider.